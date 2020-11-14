ValuEngine Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MPAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

