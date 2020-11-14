ValuEngine Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $8,717,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

