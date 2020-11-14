ValuEngine Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.