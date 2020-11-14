ValuEngine Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKR. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 832,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 466,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.