ValuEngine Upgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.05. ACNB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

In other news, Director David L. Sites bought 1,936 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,551. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

