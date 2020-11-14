ValuEngine Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

