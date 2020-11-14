ValuEngine Upgrades Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CFBI stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Community First Bancshares has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.
Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.
Community First Bancshares Company Profile
Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.
