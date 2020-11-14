ValuEngine Upgrades Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CFBI stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Community First Bancshares has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.