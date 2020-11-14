ValuEngine Upgrades Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PBNK stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bank provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, business sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

