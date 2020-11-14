ValuEngine Upgrades Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.22% of Summit State Bank worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.