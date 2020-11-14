Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by 779.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

VVV stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $592,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Dividend History for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit