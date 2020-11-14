Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by 779.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

VVV stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $592,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

