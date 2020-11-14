Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $194.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

