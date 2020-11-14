Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

