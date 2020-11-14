Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $137.50 on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

