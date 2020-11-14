VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

