VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
