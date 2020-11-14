Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

NYSE:VZ opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

