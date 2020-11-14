Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

