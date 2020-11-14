ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit