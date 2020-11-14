ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

