Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

