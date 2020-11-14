Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit