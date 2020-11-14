Volex plc (VLX.L) (VLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on December 15th

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VLX opened at GBX 249.52 ($3.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. Volex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.41.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £825,000 ($1,077,867.78). Also, insider Daren Morris bought 47,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £75,683.20 ($98,880.59).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

