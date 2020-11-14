Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 173 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 184 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 182.09.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

