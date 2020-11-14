Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $85.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wabtec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.89.

Wabtec stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. Wabtec has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,444,908. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

