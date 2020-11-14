Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €5.75 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.19 ($7.28).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.68 ($12.56) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €11.34 ($13.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $676.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.10.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

