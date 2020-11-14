Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) a €0.85 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €0.79 ($0.93).

HDD stock opened at €0.65 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The firm has a market cap of $197.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of €1.37 ($1.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €0.61.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

