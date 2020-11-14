Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) a €38.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

ETR:INH opened at €29.50 ($34.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.56. INDUS Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a fifty-two week high of €41.30 ($48.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $721.29 million and a PE ratio of -40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

