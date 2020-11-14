Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NYSE:WMG opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $2,619,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $885,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $35,400,000.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.