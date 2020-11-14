Waves Market Cap Reaches $448.56 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00027229 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $448.56 million and approximately $65.55 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002403 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,531,882 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

