WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,811 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Natera worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,669 shares of company stock worth $53,548,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

