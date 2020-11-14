WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MAXIMUS worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 195,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

