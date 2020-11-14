WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 100,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

