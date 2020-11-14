WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,009 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,814 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

