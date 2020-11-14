WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,073 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Trex worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 4,459.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 938,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 917,644 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 74.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after acquiring an additional 815,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 127.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 809,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Trex by 179.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 926,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,347,000 after acquiring an additional 594,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

NYSE TREX opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

