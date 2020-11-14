WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,066 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after acquiring an additional 266,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 50.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 251,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 163.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 132,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

