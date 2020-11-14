WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

