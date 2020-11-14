WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

NYSE BC opened at $70.47 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

