WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 17,467 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

