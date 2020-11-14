Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:WRI opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 725,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 549,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 255,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
