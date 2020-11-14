Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:WRI opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 725,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 549,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 255,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

