Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.