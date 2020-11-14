Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

AINV stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

