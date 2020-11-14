WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 389,717 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $6,836,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

