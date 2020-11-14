Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Whitbread stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

