WinCash (WCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,522.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001222 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $291,581.50 and $13,522.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

