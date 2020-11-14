Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

