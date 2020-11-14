XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

