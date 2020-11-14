Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

CVE:XBC opened at C$5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.96.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

