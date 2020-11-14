XinFin Network (XDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $62.87 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00835942 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,623,257,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,198,000,000 tokens. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here

