Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.26.

Shares of YELP opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 246.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,263,000 after buying an additional 736,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477,291 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 350,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

