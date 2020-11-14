Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.87.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
