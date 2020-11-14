Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS YUEIY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

