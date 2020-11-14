Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on December 11th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Yum! Brands has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,825,022. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

