Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $5.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings of $5.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $7.60. Biogen reported earnings of $8.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.86 to $34.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Biogen stock opened at $248.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.36. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 30,336.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.