Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

