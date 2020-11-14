Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit